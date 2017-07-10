Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd Are Getting Married

When Maren Morris comes to West Virginia in October, she’ll be coming an engaged woman. Yesterday, Maren announced her engagement to fellow singer/songwriter Ryan Hurd. She posted the below photo on Instagram where she’s sitting on his lap, and although you can’t see their heads, you CAN see the engagement ring on her finger, and it’s captioned, “Yes.”

According to “People”, he popped the question back on July 3rd. They’ve known each other since at least 2013 when they helped co-write Tim McGraw’s “Last Turn Home”.

She’s 27, he’s 32. We wish them all the happiness this world has to offer. 🙂