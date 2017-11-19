Mel Tillis Dead At 85

Well this is happening way too often it seems! Another sad day in the world of country music as country legend Mel Tillis has died at the age of 85.

Mel did it all throughout his career, including performing, songwriting, movies and television…he even published a novel in 2015 titled “Actin’ Sheriff”.

Tillis was named ‘Entertainer of the Year’ in 1976 by the Country Music Association. He was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

