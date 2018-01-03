Mike Tyson Is Going Green

Recreational marijuana became legal in California at midnight on New Year’s. Mike Tyson is already planning to cash in on it.

Late last month, he broke ground on a 40-acre pot farm in California City, California, about 100 miles north of L.A., and he claims it’ll revolutionize the industry.

Half of the land will be used to grow pot. The other half will have a supply store, an extraction facility, a factory for edibles, a pot-growing school, a campground for luxury camping, and a small amphitheater.

He says the goal is to grow high-grade cannabis, including medical marijuana that helps with things like inflammation, but doesn’t get you high. It’s not clear when he plans to open up shop.