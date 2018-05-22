Millennials Are Clumsy!!

A new study found millennials are over twice as likely as older adults to brag about their do-it-yourself projects on social media. But that doesn’t mean they’re good at them. Because they’re also more likely to hurt themselves in the process.

Millennials are 23% more likely to end up in the emergency room because of a home improvement injury. Rushing things might have something to do with it. They’re 22% less likely to complete a project, but 65% more likely to finish ahead of schedule when they do.

Young people might like the idea of do-it-yourself projects more than the process though. They’re about five times more likely to hire a pro for their next project. Learn more about study HERE