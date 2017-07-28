Miranda Lambert Doesn’t Think Singers Should Preach Politics

I couldn’t agree more..

“Billboard” tried to get Miranda Lambert to talk politics, however, she wouldn’t go there. But because she’s feisty, she DID explain why.

Quote, “I am a 100% believer in not ever using the platform that I’ve built for anything other than music, because music is an escape from your own reality. I don’t want to go to a show and hear somebody preach about their opinions.”

She is, however, very vocal about her desire to help her fellow female musicians.

Quote, “If I get a door kicked open, I want to hold it open for the girls coming behind me. I’m writing and singing songs that count. I want to do a good job of holding up my end of the deal, which is lifting up other singer-songwriters.”

Btw, Miranda also promised there’s going to be a new Pistol Annies record sometime next year.