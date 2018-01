Here’s our first blockbuster tour of 2018. Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are co-headlining “The Bandwagon Tour”, which kicks off July 12th in Charlotte, North Carolina. There are 13 dates so far with more on the way.

They’re also going to announce additional support acts. Tickets go on sale January 25th. Get more info on their websites LittleBigTown.com or MirandaLambert.com.