Do You Miss Your Pre-Kid Life?

It’s not exactly breaking news that when you become a parent, it changes every aspect of your life.

And even though your kid gives you a new purpose and makes life worth living and blah blah blah . . . sometimes, you miss your old life. A new survey asked parents what they miss the MOST, and here’s what it found . . .

1. Sleep. 34% of parents say they miss it the most.

2. Having time to yourself, 25%.

3. Romantic time, 17%.

4. Your pre-baby body, 12%.

5. Time with friends, 4%.

9% of people say they don’t miss ANYTHING about their previous life.