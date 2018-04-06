Movie Review: A Quiet Place Is AWESOME!!!

I’m not a well known movie reviewer, but I have to say I love movies! Especially when the movie is an awesome experience. That’s what makes the new movie “A Quiet Place”, so great! I suggest you see it in a full theater. That way you can be scared with a bunch of people. It stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, real life husband and wife, playing husband and wife in this post-apocalyptic thriller. You may remember John as the goofy paper salesman, Jim on the show, “The Office.” John also directed his 3rd movie, and does a fabulous job. I have to give this thrill ride 4 out of 4 stars! Check out the trailer and judge for yourself. Incredible movie! Give us your review in the comments below.