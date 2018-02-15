Naked Zombies Are Coming!!!

“The Walking Dead” needs something to bring its ratings back up, but I’m not sure this is it: During the second half of Season 8, the show is going to bring us a naked zombie!!!

Producer Greg Nicotero says, quote, “There’s an episode where we did our first fully nude walker. We’ve never done that before.”

Obviously, just because the zombie will be naked, that doesn’t mean we’ll see it from the front. I have a feeling we’re getting all hyped up for a disappointing pair of rotting butt cheeks. (Season 8 returns a week from this Sunday.)