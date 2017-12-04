It’s National Cookie Day
By Joey Jarvis
Dec 4, 2017 @ 3:06 PM

In honor of “National Cookie Day”, let’s see the resuluts of a new survey from “National Today” about cookies.

The survey asked people their feelings about cookies and guess what, people LOVE COOKIES!!!

 

 

1.  Only 2% of people say they never eat cookies.  And 8% of women and 14% of men eat them more than once a day.

 

 

2.  We slightly prefer homemade cookies to store-bought ones, 54% to 46%.

 

 

3.  65% of people say they prefer chewy cookies over crunchy ones.

 

 

4.  But . . . Oreos are by far the most popular brand of cookies.

 

 

5.  And 43% of us have opened a package of Oreos and eaten an entire row of them in one sitting.  There are 13 Oreos per row, if you’re curious.

 

 

(National Today)

 

