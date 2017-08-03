National Lipstick Day Is Violent!

Saturday was National Lipstick Day, and if you didn’t celebrate it this year, I’m not sure you’ll ever have a chance again because of this.

MAC Cosmetics had a promotion for the day where people could get one free lipstick, which costs around $18. And at a Macy’s in Orlando, Florida, women were lining up all day to get it.

But things got nasty around 12:30 P.M. when some women cut in line and a brawl broke out.

The cops had to come break it up, but none of the women decided to press charges.

We’re not sure if they wound up getting their free lipstick, or if they wound up actually buying makeup to cover up the scratches and bruises they got in the fight.