Need A Fresh Start In Life?!? Move To Buffalo, NY!!!

If you’re young, single and ready to start over in life, you need to move to a new city!!!

The loan company LendingTree just released the results of a new study that found the best cities for getting a completely fresh start.

The rankings are based on things like rent prices, the job market, the percentage of single people, and how friendly they are to people with debt.

The 10 best cities are: Buffalo, New York . . . Minneapolis . . . Salt Lake City . . . Austin, Texas . . . Hartford, Connecticut . . . San Diego . . . Milwaukee . . . Baltimore . . . Boston . . . and Richmond, Virginia.

And the 10 worst are Birmingham, Alabama . . . Riverside, California . . . Miami . . . Orlando . . . Chicago . . . Charlotte, North Carolina . . . Los Angeles . . . Nashville, Tennessee . . . and Atlanta.