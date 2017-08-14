New Counterfeit Craze – Bumper Cars!!!

An 81-year-old woman named Marilyn Hammerman from Rockville, Maryland went to an amusement park called Funland in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware last week.

And when she tried to ride the bumper cars, the person taking tickets noticed that Marilyn’s didn’t seem right.

The cops came, and it turned out the tickets were counterfeit, and apparently, it wasn’t the first time Marilyn had used them.

Yes, this 81-year-old woman set up a counterfeit operation to make fake tickets to use to ride amusement park rides.

She was arrested for theft of services.