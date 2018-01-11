Expect A New Dierks Bentley Album Sooner Than Later

Dierks Bentley’s new album “The Mountain” is due at some point this year. His 2018 tour launches in May, so likely it’ll be released before then. But he says the goal is to make each album sound different. And personally, I think Dierks achieves just that.

He says, quote, “These records, one thing that’s consistent is that I go in with no expectations. There’s nothing calculated or planned. There [are] no meetings about what the next record needs to be.

“It’s usually me going, ‘I have no idea what I’m writing about. I don’t know what the next record’s going to be.'”