Is The New Emoji Movie Really That Bad?

“The Emoji Movie” is the lowest-rated movie of the summer so far, with just an 8% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. My Facebook feed would support this.. saw several people posting how boring it was, including a couple that said they left before the movie even finished.

The second worst is the new “Transformers”, which got 14%. The highest-rated movie so far is “The Big Sick”, which scored a 98%.

FYI, “Dunkirk” held onto the top spot at the box office for the second straight week, with $28.1 million.

“Emoji” landed in second with $25.7 million, and the new CHARLIZE THERON spy flick “Atomic Blonde” finished with $18.6 million.