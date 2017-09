Could life be any better for Thomas Rhett?

His new album “Life Changes” will be out one week from today.. and fans are eagerly awaiting to hear the new release!

You can check out the title track right now at EOnline.com. The song couldn’t be more autobiographical. Thomas actually name checks his wife Lauren while singing about her being pregnant, and them adopting a little girl from Uganda.

In this weeks issue of @people – Lauren, Willa Gray, Ada James and I share a look into our lives as a family of 4. Check it out on people.com PC: @juliepaisleyphotography A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Aug 30, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

They look like an incredibly happy family! Good for them 🙂