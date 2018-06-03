New Konas at Pantili Hyundai
By Doug Dillon
Jun 3, 2018 @ 10:52 AM

Check out this 2018 Surf Blue Kona SEL AWD at Pantili Hyundai on

Oakvale Rd. in Princeton.  This thing is loaded:  Blind spot collision

warning, Rear cross traffic collision warning, 17 inch alloy wheels,

Heated seats, back up camera, Bluetooth, 7 inch color touchscreen,

sunroof, lane keep assist, Apple and Android Auto, Fog lights,

forward collision avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, and the

best warranty in the country:  5 yr/60k mile new car warranty and

10yr/110k mile powertrain warranty.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

