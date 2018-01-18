New Way To Keep Trains From Hitting Deer

Researchers in Japan have been trying to figure out a way to prevent trains from hitting so many deer that wander onto the tracks.

And their current plan is to make the trains “bark like dogs” as they go by.

They’ve been testing the idea with one train so far. First they use speakers to blast the sound of a deer snorting for three seconds, just to grab their attention. Then they play 20 seconds of a barking dog to scare them away from the tracks.

They say the results have been promising so far. They’ve seen about half as many deer hanging out near the tracks. And they’re only doing it in rural areas, not cities because they’d get noise complaints.

By the way, there’s actually a reason deer are so attracted to train tracks. And it involves the amount of iron they need in their diet.

Tiny shards of iron break off the tracks all the time as part of the normal wear and tear from trains going over them. So the deer lick the rails to pick those shards of iron up, kind of like a vitamin supplement.