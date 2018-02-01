Newcomer Devin Dawson Owes His Career To Taylor Swift

Devin Dawson’s new album “Dark Horse” showed up at #5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart this week. That’s huge for anybody, let alone a new guy! Congrats!

His big break happened back in 2014. Devin and a friend named Louisa Wendorff did the above mashup of Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” and “Style”…and it went viral.

Devin says, quote, “Somehow, Taylor saw it, Tweeted it, Facebooked it, and Google-Plussed it…all those apps. She stuck her neck out and was like, ‘Hey, I like this,’ and it caught on. It was the most incredible, indescribable moment in our lives.”

Then all of a sudden, the Music City big shots were pounding on his door.

He goes on to say, quote, “I still haven’t met her to this day, but I hope to say hey and give her a hug one day…or write a song with her, do a duet or something.”