Newly Weds Are Ditching Honeymoons

Apparently, honeymoons are now out of style. The new trend is “many-moons”, where you take a bunch of shorter trips together instead of one long trip to celebrate your wedding.

There are two main reasons: One, people are more into the idea of traveling to lots of different places, not just blowing all their vacation time for the year on one spot.

And two, it’s a lot easier for them to get their jobs to give them a few scattered days off, and to plan their trips around long holiday weekends, than to miss two straight weeks.

