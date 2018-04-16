Newly Weds Are Ditching Honeymoons
By Joey Jarvis
|
Apr 16, 2018 @ 12:08 PM

Apparently, honeymoons are now out of style. The new trend is “many-moons”, where you take a bunch of shorter trips together instead of one long trip to celebrate your wedding.

There are two main reasons: One, people are more into the idea of traveling to lots of different places, not just blowing all their vacation time for the year on one spot.

And two, it’s a lot easier for them to get their jobs to give them a few scattered days off, and to plan their trips around long holiday weekends, than to miss two straight weeks.

Now for something completely different, enjoy a great clip from “The Honeymooners”, where Ralph and Alice argue about the mambo!!!

RELATED CONTENT

DYK: Mount Rushmore Was Supposed To Be More?!? WATCH: Be The Cool Parent Again! Scared of Friday the 13th? How About Saturday the 14th? A New Round of Useless Trivia WATCH: New Incredibles 2 Trailer WATCH: Get Ready For Avengers: Infinity War
Comments