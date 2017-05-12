How “NOT” To Get Rid of Snakes

A 62-year-old guy near Pittsburgh named Richard Waltman called 911 last month after he accidentally set his apartment on fire while trying to get rid of some SNAKES.

He made a “paper torch” out of newspaper . . . tried to push the lit end through a crack in his bathroom door . . . and the whole bathroom went up.

He ended up causing about $2,000 in damage, but here’s the weird part. It’s not clear if the snakes he was trying to get rid of were even REAL.

The cops found some METH in his apartment after the fire was out. Obviously it can cause hallucinations.

Either way, he’s facing charges for arson, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.