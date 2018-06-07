Now You Can Put Slime On Your Fries!!!

Nickelodeon just teamed up with Walmart to release a new line of ketchup. And it’s the color of their famous GREEN SLIME. It tastes just like regular ketchup, only it’s bright green like the slime that Nickelodeon’s been dumping on people for decades.

If you’re interested and you don’t think bright green ketchup is going to look too unappetizing on top of your fries, it’s on sale exclusively at Walmart.

Check out what it looks like below. Plus, do you remember people getting slimed back in the day?!? Check out what the slime is made of!!!