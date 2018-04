The 2018 Kicks Country Concert Series is proud to announce…

That Old Dominion will bring their world tour Saturday October 27th – At the Berglund Center in Roanoke, VA!!!

Tickets go on sale Friday May 4th at 10AM…You can get ticket details HERE

It’s Old Dominion “Happy Endings World Tour” – With Guests Granger Smith & High Valley….

Be there – listen to win tickets on Your Big Prize Station – On-Air, Online, and on the go…Kicks Country!!!