Old Pumpkins Are Great For Home Security!

Forget leaving your Christmas decorations up too long. This story is going to inspire you to leave your HALLOWEEN decorations up well into the spring.

A 27-year-old guy named Anthony Mitchell broke into a house in Omaha, Nebraska last week to steal some stuff . . . but the guy who lives there came home and confronted him.

Anthony tried to run out the front door, but when he got to the porch, he slipped on an OLD PUMPKIN that was sitting out there . . . and slammed his head into the ground.

He had to be rushed to the hospital with a cracked skull . . . and once he recovers, he’ll be facing burglary charges.