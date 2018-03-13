On This Date In History By Joey Jarvis | Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:24 AM 237 years ago – In 1781, William Herschel discovered Uranus, the seventh planet from the sun. Uranus was the first planet to be discovered with the aid of a telescope. We just wanted you to know the history of Uranus. RELATED CONTENT DUH News: Exercise Makes Growing Older Easier! FYI: Get Your Teeth Whiter With Red Stuff!! The Madness of March Makes Mad Money!!! The Hokies Are In The Dance!!! Daylight Saving Time Affects Us All!!! Random Facts That Will Blow Your Mind!!!