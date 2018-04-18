On This Date In History: Mickey Got A TV Channel By Joey Jarvis | Apr 18, 2018 @ 10:22 AM The Disney Channel turns 35 years old today. It launched on April 18th, 1983.But, Donnie and Marie Osmond as the hosts?! Miss the old school Disney Channel I watched as a kid. Loved the old school, “Mousterpiece Theater.” That was awesome! RELATED CONTENT Country Stars Have Some Interesting Special Talents!!! The IRS Messed Up!!! I’m An Old Fart!! Former First Lady Barbra Bush Is Suffering From Congestive Heart Failure Priests Can Exorcise Your Demons Over The Phone RIP Sitcom Star Harry Anderson