One Lucky Charm Isn’t Very Lucky

Lucky Charms just announced that they’re retiring one of their marshmallows this spring. But don’t worry, it’s not one you remember from your childhood. Which is good. I don’t have any spare outrage energy to get worked up over cereal.

General Mills just revealed that they’re killing off the yellow and orange hour glass marshmallow. It’s only been a part of Lucky Charms since 2008, and it was the first marshmallow that had been added in 10 years. And now it’s dead.

They haven’t announced what they’ll be replacing it with once it’s eliminated. Are they magically delicious?!?