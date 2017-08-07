Pantili Hyundai 2017 Hyundai Accent Value Edition
By Doug Dillon
|
Aug 7, 2017 @ 1:00 PM

2017 Hyundai Accent Value Edition

With rebates and discounts you can buy this vehicle, stock number 1097, for only $14,611 or $199/month. This car features: Aluminum alloy wheels, XM radio, Cruise Control, Automatic transmission, Bluetooth, and gets up to 37 mpg.  It come with a 5yr/60k mile bumper to bumper warranty and a 10yr/100k mile powertrain warranty.  If you refer a customer thats buys a car from Pantili Hyundai you receive a $50 gift card to Outback Steakhouse.  Call or come by today and like us on Facebook.  304-425-8203.

Related Content

Giraffes Do What For How Long?!?
McD’s Invents The Frork (TM)
Valentine’s Date Night
Robots Are Scary!
Guys Need A Puppy
Don’t Die Alone With Your Dog!!!
Comments