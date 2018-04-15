Pantili Hyundai Certified Pre Owned Vehicles
By Doug Dillon
|
Apr 15, 2018 @ 12:02 PM

Pantili Hyundai Certified Pre Owned vehicles come with a 10 year/100k mile warranty, a 150 point inspection, 10 year unlimited roadside assistance, Rental car coverage, and complimentary Carfax vehicle reports.  Drive in confidence with any Hyundai Certified Pre Owned vehicle from Pantili Hyundai.  Check out these great deals: a 2015 Hyundai Accent for only $13,990, a 2015 Hyundai Tuscon AWD for only $16,995, and a Hayundai Santa Fe SE for only $15,995.  Come by and see them today at Pantilli Hyundai on Oakvale Rd in Princeton.

Comments