Stock #H1020 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe Sport AWD. Pearl White. 2.4L 4 cylinder 185 hp. Combined 22mpg. Automatic on/off headlights. Windshield washer de-icer. Heated dual power side mirrors. Sirius/XM, Bluetooth, and back up camera. 10yr/100k mile powertrain warranty. 5yr/60k Bumper to bumper warranty.

Call Pantili Hyundai on Oakvale Rd in Princeton at 304-425-8203.

Paid endorsement