Would You Pay Someone To Have “The Talk” With Your Kids?!?

With the internet and every kid having a cell phone or access to the World Wide Web, this seems like a moot point.

But, a couple in the U.K. recently posted on a website for childcare professionals, looking to hire someone else to explain the ‘birds and the bees’ to their kids, so they don’t have to. And they’re offering just under $3,500 for it!!!

They want a licensed childcare professional. And they want them to cover a range of topics including sex, gay sex, STDs, condoms, consent, male and female anatomy, periods, and pregnancy, as well as transgender and non-binary gender identities.

They have two kids, a son and a daughter , who are 7 and 8.

They say they don’t want to do it themselves, and they don’t trust their kids’ teachers to talk to them about it.

They’re willing to do it all in one session, or spread it out over six weekly sessions. And ideally, they want someone who’s done it before.