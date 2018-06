I went to the movie theater at the mall last night. Came out and saw that they still have a payphone that actually works!!! I thought payphones died a long time ago.

What out dated piece of tech or equipment still exists that surprises you the most?

Had one person text in, “ I have my 7 and 3 year-old watching vhs’s on a VCR and really old TV that we got from my grandpa’s house.”

Tell us what you found that still works and people use that is crazy old and you thought was extinct!