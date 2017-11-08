PBR Costs $7 A 12 Pack – But This One Will Cost Her A LOT!!!

Pabst Blue Ribbon beer normally costs $7 a 12 pack, but we’re guessing this 12 pack is gonna cost this woman a heck of a lot more!!!

A 27-year-old woman named Casey Lynn Willey was at a country music nightclub in Gainesville, Florida on Sunday night. But even after it closed at 2:00 A.M., she wanted to keep the party going . . . and wouldn’t leave.

Finally, at 3:00 A.M., a bouncer kicked her out of the club. And she responded by attacking him . . . with a 12-pack of Pabst Blue Ribbon.

She wound up getting charged with disorderly conduct. As far as we know, the bouncer wasn’t hurt.