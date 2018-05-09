Pea Soup Is Demonic!! By Joey Jarvis | May 9, 2018 @ 3:39 PM The projectile vomit in “The Exorcist” was from a famous California restaurant called Pea Soup Andersen’s. Their soup looked more like vomit on camera than Campbell’s. Doen’t it look yummy?!? SHARE RELATED CONTENT 911 – This Woman Needs Something Important Bill & Ted Are Coming Back Most Epically!!! It’s My Favorite Movie of All Time – And It Moved Pretty Fast! Watch: Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert’s Duet – Drowns The Whiskey!!! Watch: Mason Ramsey Sings At The Grand Ole Opry Summer Freedom – Win A New Motorcycle!!!