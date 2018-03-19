Personal Blog: My Brain Is Sagging!

This is my poor attempt at writing a personal blog about what’s going on in my life right now. My name is Joey Jarvis. I am 42 years old and I have lived in WV all of my life. I have been married to my wife Rhonda, going on 18 years now. We have two wonderful children, Sami – 17 and Nick – 12. We have 2 dogs, and 3 cats. And, I have a sagging brain! Not trying to be funny, it’s a diagnosis of Chiari Malformation.

Here’s the medical jibberish to define it: The Chiari I malformation, also known as the Arnold-Chiari malformation, is a relatively common syndrome caused by displacement of the cerebellar tonsils below the level of the foramen magnum. Associated with the Chiari malformation may be hydrocephalus, spina bifida, and syringomyelia. In most instances, symptoms present in middle age.

My lower left side of my brain is sagging and dropping out of my skull. It can cause some of the problems I’ve been dealing with for the past few years; problems with dizziness, hearing loss, and tinnitus.

So when I say, “what did you say?” You know why now. I just wanted to share what was going on with me. Not that I think anyone will read this, but I wanted to type it out to make myself feel a little better. LOL! I love the internet. You can publish something and call yourself an author all within a few moments.

I’m fine. But, this was just a therapeutic way of putting it out there. ROCK on! Peace out! I’ll see ya soon!