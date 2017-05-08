Picking Boogers Can Be Good For You
By Joey Jarvis
|
May 8, 2017 @ 10:42 AM

Scientists from Harvard and MIT just released the results of a study that found parents should NOT discourage their kids from picking their noses and possibly eating what they find . . . because it’s a, quote, “rich reservoir of good bacteria.”

They say that when you eat your mucus, it prevents bacteria from sticking to your teeth. And the good bacteria you’re digesting can help fight against everything from ulcers to HIV.

The scientists say they’re now going to start developing a TOOTHPASTE and GUM made out of a synthetic mucus to help you get the nose picking benefits.

