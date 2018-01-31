Pizza For Breakfast Is Good For You!!!

We’ve all had that urge, (especially in our younger years), to eat left-over pizza for breakfast. Now we are finding out it’s actually good for you to eat it for breakfast!

There’s a dietician named Chelsey Amer, and she says it would actually be better for you to eat pizza for breakfast instead of cereal.

Quote, “You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories.

“[But] pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full . . . throughout the morning. [And it] contains more fat and much less sugar, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash.”