Pizza For Breakfast Is Good For You!!!
By Joey Jarvis
|
Jan 31, 2018 @ 12:19 PM

We’ve all had that urge, (especially in our younger years), to eat left-over pizza for breakfast. Now we are finding out it’s actually good for you to eat it for breakfast!

There’s a dietician named Chelsey Amer, and she says it would actually be better for you to eat pizza for breakfast instead of cereal.

Quote, “You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories.

“[But] pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full . . . throughout the morning. [And it] contains more fat and much less sugar, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash.”

Related Content

The Avengers:Infinity War Trailer – WhatR...
Old Pumpkins Are Great For Home Security!
Useful Tip for Batteries!!!
This Is Why I Hate Climbing A Ladder!
Blake Shelton’s World Tour 2018
Trash In To Treasure
Comments