Pizza Can Fix Our Potholes!!!

Domino’s Pizza just announced a new plan to drive around the country and fix pizzas, well yes always, but also pot holes!!!

They say it’s a way to “save pizza” by giving a smoother ride to delivery drivers and people driving home with carryout.

They’ve already started fixing potholes in Bartonville, Texas; Milford, Delaware; Athens, Georgia; and Burbank, California.

And they’re taking nominations on their website for other towns to help at PavingForPizza.com.

But not every town will get the Domino’s paving crew, though, in some cases, they’ll just be sending the city some money.

BTW – Do you remember the Domino’s evil mascot the Noid?!? Loved that dork!