Post A Photo Of Your “Female Everyday Hero” And It May End Up On The Big Screen At The ACMs

The ACMs are asking people to post a photo on Twitter or Instagram of the “female everyday hero” in their life…it may very well end up on the big screen during Dierks Bentley’s performance of his new single “Woman, Amen”.
Just put it up on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #WomanAmenACM. They’ll do the rest!
A couple of things to remember: Make sure the photo is on a solid, neutral-colored background. And don’t try to sneak a logo or a sign for your business in there because it won’t get accepted. You have until April 4th to post the pic.
Check out all the details HERE. The ACMs are April 15th.