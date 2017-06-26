Potty Beauty!!!

Next time you’re in a public bathroom and you grab one of their free paper toilet seat covers, don’t put it down on that filthy seat . . . rub it all over your face.

According to a bunch of users on the beauty website MakeupAlley, those free seat covers are actually GREAT for getting oil off your skin. As one user wrote, quote, “It’s kinda gross where they come from, but these are great for oil blotting and free.”

A pack of 100 sheets of blotting paper costs $8 at Sephora, so it’s not like you’ll get rich from the money you save wiping your face with toilet seat covers . . . but hey, every little bit counts, right?