From The Pound To The Police Force

A few months ago, a stray pit bull wound up at an animal shelter in Marysville, Ohio. The staff named him Leonard and they wanted to find him a home but, he was too aggressive. So he was scheduled to be put to sleep.

But then, the director of the center realized Leonard wasn’t just an out-of-control aggressive pit bull . . . he just had a lot of energy that needed to be channeled. So he contacted a police dog training center to see if they’d give him a shot. They took in Leonard and they found they were quickly able to train him.

Now, he has a job at the police department in Clay Township, in western Ohio. Leonard the Pit Bull just started his new life in their K9 unit this weekend.