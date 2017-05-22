From The Pound To The Police Force
By Joey Jarvis
|
May 22, 2017 @ 11:39 AM

A few months ago, a stray pit bull wound up at an animal shelter in Marysville, Ohio.  The staff named him Leonard and they wanted to find him a home but, he was too aggressive.  So he was scheduled to be put to sleep.

But then, the director of the center realized Leonard wasn’t just an out-of-control aggressive pit bull . . . he just had a lot of energy that needed to be channeled. So he contacted a police dog training center to see if they’d give him a shot. They took in Leonard and they found they were quickly able to train him.

Now, he has a job at the police department in Clay Township, in western Ohio.  Leonard the Pit Bull just started his new life in their K9 unit this weekend.

