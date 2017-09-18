Are You Prepared For The Walking Dead?!?
By Joey Jarvis
|
Sep 18, 2017 @ 9:24 AM

Do you have a plan in case there is ever a real zombie apocalypse?  According to a new survey, 11% of us do.  And the main takeaway is you can’t rely on that well-armed neighbor down the street to save you . . .

Only 6% of people said they’d try to team up with other survivors.  That’s just 6% of the people with a plan though.  The rest of us who don’t have a plan might team up.

Here are the top seven things we’d do in a zombie apocalypse . . .

 

1.  Find a good place to hole up, where it’s hard for the zombies to get you.  45% of people who DO have a plan said that’s part of it.

 

2.  Gather supplies like food, water, and first aid stuff, 43%.

 

3.  Relocate.  Especially if you’re in a big city with lots of potential zombies, 29%.

 

4.  Find weapons, 23%.

 

5.  Meet up with family members and close friends, 15%.

 

6.  Go out and start killing zombies, 13%.  A few psychos said they’d also start killing other SURVIVORS.

 

7.  Try to team up with other random survivors, 6%.  There were also a few people who think their strategy is so good, they don’t want anyone else to know about it.  9% refused to reveal what their plans are.

 

Related Content

You Better Not Miss A Car Payment
In Honor Of Little League
What Does This Monkey Throw
Star Trek VS Star Wars…Geeky Fans That Is!!!
Do Not Try This At Home…Unless You Film It!!...
Sam Hunt + Firecrackers = FUNNY!
Comments