Prevent Car Sickness But Look Like Dork!!!

Engineers in France have invented a new type of glasses that can cure you if you’re carsick. The only trade-off is you’ll have to sit in traffic looking like a futuristic DORK for about 10 minutes.

A French car company came up with them. They’re called Seetroën glasses. (Pronounced SEE-tro-en. The company is called Citroën.)

The frames don’t have lenses. Instead, there’s just a blue liquid sloshing around in the lower half of the rims. And it helps by mimicking what’s happening with the fluid in your inner ear, which plays a big part in your sense of balance.

Motion sickness happens when your brain gets conflicting information from your eyes and inner ears. So the idea is that being able to see the liquid moving around in the rims helps your brain make sense of everything.

But instead of just one frame in front of each eye, there’s also a frame on each SIDE to catch your peripheral vision. And they’re big, circular “Where’s Waldo” style glasses. So they’re the opposite of fashionable.

If you have really bad motion sickness, you probably won’t care though. And they claim you only have to wear them for 10 to 12 minutes before they work.

Unfortunately, they’re already sold out until at least September. But you might be able to pre-order them for $115 on Citroen.com.

