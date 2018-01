It’ll take place in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, January 31st at 10am. Fans are invited to attend…there is no admission.

Those scheduled to perform include: Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Jamey Johnson, Collin Raye, Daryle Singletary, Lorrie Morgan, Ray Stevens, the Gatlin Brothers and more…in addition, Mel’s children, Pam Tillis, Sonny Tillis and Carrie April Tillis will also take the stage. #RIPMel