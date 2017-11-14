Pyschopaths Love Bieber

New York University tested 200 people for psychopathic traits, and also had them listen to 260 songs . Now we have more details on the songs they liked.

All the results haven’t been published yet, but as it turns out, psychopaths dig Justin Bieber. In particular, his song “What Do You Mean” was popular with subjects who scored high on the psychopathy scale.

Meanwhile, on the low end were “Money for Nothing” by Dire Straits and the country song “Wayward Wind”, which was originally recorded by Gogi Grant in 1956, but has been covered by dozens of artists.

Psychopaths also like “Lose Yourself” by Eminem and “No Diggity” by Blackstreet, while non-psychos groove to “My Sharona” by The Knack.

So do you know anyone who isn’t a teenager to 20-something that loves the Biebs?!?