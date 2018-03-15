Random Facts 3/15/18

Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. Kraft Mac and Cheese came out in 1937, during the Great Depression, and it was an instant hit . . . because it could serve a family of four for 19 cents. Vanilla Ice even loves the stuff!!! “Go Ninja, Go Ninja Go!!!”

2. Plane exhaust fumes kill more people every year than plane crashes.

3. The only English word that ends with the letters “mt” is “dreamt.”

4. The most common city name in the world is San Jose. There are 1,716 cities, towns, villages, counties, and regions named San Jose. San Antonio is second.

5. Michael Jordan still earns approximately $60 million a year from his Nike endorsement . . . more than any athlete who’s currently playing.