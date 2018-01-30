Some Random Facts For A Cold Tuesday!!!

Here are some random facts for you on this cold and chilly Tuesday. . .

1. Several landlocked countries have navies. Of all those countries, Bolivia’s navy is the largest, with approximately 6,000 men and 70 ships.

2. Popeyes Chicken is named after Gene Hackman‘s character Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in “The French Connection“, not after the cartoon character Popeye.

3. You’re about 0.2 inches taller in the morning than at night, because the discs in your spine have been relaxing all night. Over the course of the day, they squash down a little bit.

4. The town of Morton in central Illinois creates 80% of all the canned pumpkin we eat. Libby’s is the most popular brand of canned pumpkin, and they do all of their harvesting and canning in Morton.

5. Blind people have four times more nightmares than people with sight.