Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. Instant coffee was invented by a guy named . . . George Washington. He came to America from Belgium in the late 1800s and started manufacturing instant coffee in 1910.

2. More than half of American baby boys are circumcised . . . versus less than 3% in European countries like Finland and Britain.

3. The Starbucks at CIA headquarters doesn’t write people’s names on the coffee cups, to protect their identities.

4. The penalty for cannibalism in Idaho is up to 14 years in prison . . . unless you ate someone, quote, “under extreme, life-threatening conditions as the only apparent means of survival.” Then you’re good.

5. It’s a federal crime for someone who’s not a postal worker to wear a U.S. Postal Service uniform . . . unless you’re acting in a play, TV show, or movie. A Halloween costume ISN’T a good enough excuse. You can get a fine or six months in prison