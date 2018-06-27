Random Facts For Ya!!!

1. Wilson Pickett wrote “In the Midnight Hour” in the hotel where Martin Luther King Jr. would be assassinated three years later.

2. The first person to lead the NBA in steals was a player named Larry Steele in 1974. (The NBA didn’t track steals until that season.)

3. Warren Buffett is 87 years old and still drinks at least five cans of Coke every day. He drinks it with breakfast instead of coffee . . . and sometimes drinks it while he eats ice cream.

4. The word “orange” actually DOES rhyme with something. There’s a mountain in Wales called Blorenge . . . and there’s a sac in some plants that produces spores called a sporange.

5. Reed Hastings came up with the idea for Netflix when he rented “Apollo 13” and wound up owing $40 in late fees. He thought it would be great to have a rental service where you paid a flat rate and could keep movies as long as you wanted.