Random Facts For The Last Day Of February

Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. Pure gold is safe to eat, but it’s basically flavorless. And you shouldn’t eat your jewelry, because it’s definitely NOT pure . . . it has other metals mixed in.

2. It’s a misdemeanor in Pennsylvania to trade your infant.

3. The world’s smallest park is Mill Ends Park in Portland, Oregon . . . it’s a two-foot circle.

4. The two-liter bottle of soda was created by Pepsi, not Coke. Pepsi debuted it in 1970.

5. Andre the Giant was drafted into the French army in 1965, but couldn’t enlist because they didn’t have shoes that were big enough, bunks that were long enough, or trenches that were deep enough.